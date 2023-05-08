(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will remove as much as 6,000 megawatts of capacity from the nation’s grid until further notice following the failure of more generating units, the company said in a statement Sunday.

The company had previously announced the expansion of the power supply cut to 5,000 megawatts from an initially indicated 3,000 megawatts. A shortage of generation capacity in South Africa has led to rotational blackouts that are implemented for as long as 12 hours a day.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints,” the company said.

