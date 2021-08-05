(Bloomberg) --

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is in talks to raise about 33.1 billion rand ($2.3 billion) from five development finance institutions, according to a presentation made to government, business and labor leaders.

The money would be used to help the company re-purpose coal-fired power plants into sites that could produce renewable energy and host battery storage, according to the presentation seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by Eskom.

