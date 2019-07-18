(Bloomberg) -- South African state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said it’s arranging an interim solution to replace outgoing Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe when he leaves at the end of this month.

“The post will soon be officially advertised after which we will follow the normal process of considering applications,” Eskom’s media desk said in an emailed reply to questions on Thursday. “Arrangements are underway to ensure there will be a credible interim solution.”

Hadebe announced he was quitting in May after just 16 months in the post, citing health reasons, and said he was leaving in the interest of his family and the company. His post will have to be filled temporarily because the board hasn’t had enough time to advertise and go through the required processes for a permanent appointment, a person familiar with the decision said earlier this month.

