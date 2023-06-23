(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s plan to split state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. into three units envisions most of its 439 billion rand ($23.6 billion) of debt being allocated to the generation business, which utilized most of the money.

About 40 billion rand of debt will be held by the transmission unit, which is expected to be established this year, and 30 billion rand by the distribution unit, with the balance going to the generation division, Eskom said.

Eskom Extends Weekend Rolling Blackouts (June 23, 6:43 p.m.)

Eskom will remove 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and then 3,000 megawatts until midnight and then repeat the pattern on Sunday, the state-owned utility said.

Nedbank Sees State-Led Power Initiatives Outpaced (June 23, 1:42 p.m.)

South Africa’s race to build renewable projects needed to replace its fleet of coal stations will be led by the private sector as government auctions to buy power lag behind, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.

Eskom estimates 53 gigawatts of clean energy would need to be installed by 2032 to make up for coal-fired stations due to be retired. But delays have plagued state auctions to buy clean energy, despite recent efforts to accelerate and expand the procurement.

