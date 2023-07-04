(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s energy crisis may have reduced the nation’s economic growth rate by as much as 3.2 percentage points last year and is likely to dampen output until at least early 2024, according to the central bank.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. frequently implements power cuts, known locally as loadshedding, to protect the grid from collapse as the state-owned utility’s aging and poorly maintained plants can’t meet demand. Regular outages since January have lasted as long as 12 hours a day.

Eskom Escalates Rolling Power Outages (July 4, 3:01 p.m.)

Eskom will increase power outages again after generation units at two power plants broke down.

The utility will remove 1,000 megawatts from the national grid on Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., it said in a statement. The scheduled outages add to the 3,000 megawatts of power that’s already being removed daily between 4.00 p.m. and midnight.

Power Minister Says Generation Is Recovering (July 2, 12:26 p.m.)

South Africa’s power generation system is recovering and that’s been reflected in fewer power cuts, according to the minister of electricity.

It’s “no accident” that the country has seen a recent reduction in so-called loadshedding, as South Africa has boosted generation to more than 29,900 megawatts, with demand at about 30,000 megawatts, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Sunday.

