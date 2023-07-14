(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state power utility will continue intensified power cuts over the weekend as demand exceeds expectations on account of a cold front in most parts of the country.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. depleted reserves kept for unforeseen events and can no longer buffer the effects of the cold weather and make up for lost generation capacity, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The power utility will remove 6,000 megawatts from the grid - known as stage 6 loadshedding - in order to replenish the emergency reserves to permit possible reduction.

The electricity producer reintroduced stage 6 loadshedding on Wednesday, which was the first time since June 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Eskom Fund Joins Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (July 12, 11 a.m.)

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund has signed up for the United Nation’s Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance as it pursues plans to cut its green house gas emissions to zero by 2050.

South Africa’s biggest self-administered fund becomes the third signatory in the country after insurers ARC Ltd. and Old Mutual Ltd, and is the fourth in Africa, according to data from the United Nations Environmental Program.

Members of the UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance commit to transitioning their investment portfolios to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The members have $11 trillion in assets under management globally.

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund manages 190 billion rand ($10.3 billion)

More Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (July 11, 2:03 p.m.)

The electricity provider has ramped up the use of its emergency generation facilities since the weekend, as it tries to balance reduced capacity from its coal-fired plants with increased demand amid plunging winter temperatures.

During peak demand on Monday, Eskom used 22 open-cycle and other gas turbines, compared with 10 on Sunday, according to updates on the utility’s Twitter feed. The last time the company reported using more than 20 turbines was May 22.

(Corrects loadshedding date in the third paragraph)

