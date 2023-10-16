(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has returned a unit to service at one of its giant coal-fired plants a month and a half earlier than planned.

The return of Kusile Power Station Unit 1 will add 800 megawatts of power into the grid, improving the available generation capacity, the utility said in a statement on WhatsApp.

Stage Two Power Cuts from Monday (Oct. 15, 3:37 p.m.)

Eskom has extended the suspension of power cuts to 4 p.m. on Monday as the utility enjoys stable generation.

Stage 2 loadshedding - in which it removes 2,000 megawatts from the national grid - will be implemented from 4 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. There will be no power cuts from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” the utility said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South Africa has been subjected to outages since 2008 because Eskom is unable to meet demand for power from its old and poorly maintained plants.

South Africa to Seek $1b World Bank Loan for Eskom, Transnet: BD (Oct. 13, 7:05 a.m.)

South Africa has begun talks with the World Bank for a $1 billion loan to upgrade Transnet’s rail infrastructure and support state power utility Eskom’s transmission unit, Johannesburg-based newspaper Business Day reported, s, citing Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

S. Africa Targets Coal-Smuggling Syndicate Across Five Provinces (Oct. 12, 2:07 p.m.)

The South African Revenue Service and other government agencies said they disrupted a coal smuggling syndicate operating across five of the country’s nine provinces.

The search-and-seizure operation targeted former employees of Eskom “who facilitated procurement fraud,” the agencies said in a statement on Thursday.

