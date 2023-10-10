(Bloomberg) -- Eskom has extended the suspension of power cuts to 4 p.m. on Monday as the utility enjoys stable generation.

Stage 2 loadshedding - in which it removes 2,000 megawatts from the national grid - will be implemented from 4 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. There will be no power cuts from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” the utility said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South Africa has been subjected to outages since 2008 because Eskom is unable to meet demand for power from its old and poorly maintained plants.

Municipal Debt Relief; Chairman Makwana Resigns (Oct. 10, 10:42 a.m.)

South Africa’s National Treasury extended the closing date for municipalities to apply for relief on debts owed to the state power utility until the end of October.

The government’s 254 billion-rand ($13.4 billion) debt relief package for Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. envisages the utility writing off municipal arrears under strict conditions and with the guidance of the Treasury. Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Monday towns and cities owe the power company at least 64 billion rand and the amount is growing.

As of Sept. 22, only 37 municipalities have applied to be part of the Eskom Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme, the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday. Of those, 28 have been approved and nine are still being assessed. There are 25 additional applications awaiting approval by the respective provincial Treasuries, the National Treasury said.

Makwana Quits as Eskom Chairman; Nyati Appointed to the Role (Oct. 9, 7:05 p.m.)

Mpho Makwana will step down as chairman at Eskom’s annual general meeting at the end of the month.

He will be replaced by former MTN Group Ltd. executive and ex-chief executive officer of Altron Ltd., Mteto Nyati, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in a statement on Monday.

--With assistance from Monique Vanek and Rene Vollgraaff.

