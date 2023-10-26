(Bloomberg) -- Power cuts in South Africa will remain suspended until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 due to expected lower demand over the weekend.

Sufficient generation capacity, including emergency reserves, and units that are expected to be returned to service are further reasons for Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. delaying the return of rolling blackouts, it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The state-owned company last cut power a week ago and had initially planned to resume outages at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

World Bank Grants South Africa $1 Billion Loan for Energy Reform (Oct. 25, 5:32 p.m.)

The World Bank said it will support South Africa’s transition to using cleaner forms of energy with a $1 billion loan.

The funding will help facilitate the “restructuring of the power sector” through the unbundling of Eskom, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday. “It supports the opening of the power market and aims at improving Eskom’s efficiency by redirecting its resources toward investments in transmission and maintenance of existing power plants.”

Keeping Old Eskom Plants Post-2030 May Kill 15,000, Study Shows (Oct. 24, 12:56 p.m.)

Suspending a plan to retire 11,300 megawatts of South African coal-fired power generation to ease blackouts could lead to more than 15,000 deaths that wouldn’t occur if the plants were closed, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Leaving open all seven facilities run by Eskom that are scheduled to close by 2030 could cause 6,200 deaths from exposure to particulate emissions, 5,700 from sulfur-dioxide emissions and 3,500 from nitrogen dioxide, the Helsinki-based pollution research nonprofit said in a study.

South Africa’s Eskom Launches Program to Import Power (Oct. 24, 11:25 a.m.)

Eskom launched a program on Oct. 18 to enable short-term energy purchases from neighboring countries, according to an emailed statement.

The utility aims to contract approximately 1,000 megawatts with the program which will significantly reduce its current capacity constraints, Eskom said.

