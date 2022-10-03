(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s embattled state power utility extended power cuts to a fifth consecutive week because of continuing breakdowns at its plants.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will cut 3,000 megawatts from the national grid until Thursday, it said in a statement Sunday.

With 119 days of various levels of outages so far in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations. It has cut power every month except January, with South Africans enduring 25 days of consecutive rolling blackouts in September.

Transition Head Quits at Key Time in Climate Talks (Oct. 2, 11:34 a.m.)

Mandy Rambharos, head of Eskom’s energy transition department, resigned just as negotiations with some of the world’s richest nations to secure $8.5 billion in climate finance for South Africa and its state power utility become ever more complex.

Her resignation comes ahead of the COP27 international climate summit in Egypt in November. At the meeting, South Africa and its funding partners -- the US, UK, Germany, France and the European Union -- plan to make an announcement on the program, announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

Eskom Board Is Revamped to Tackle Energy Crisis (Sept. 30, 4:28 p.m.)

South Africa’s government revamped Eskom’s board, including naming Mpho Makwana as its new chairman, as the state searches for solutions to end a worsening energy crisis that’s crippling the economy.

Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter and Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim will retain their posts, as will Rod Crompton, who served on the previous board, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in an online briefing on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.