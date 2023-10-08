(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s power utility suspended rotational outages on Sunday following improved electricity generation in Africa’s most-industrialized economy.

Loadshedding, the local term for rotational blackouts, will remain suspended until Monday 4:00 p.m. and thereafter stage-two loadshedding — in which 2,000 megawatts is removed from the grid — will be implemented until Tuesday 5:00 a.m., according to a statement by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. on X, the social media platform.

“This pattern of suspending loadshedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00, will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.

South Africa has been subjected to outages since 2008 because Eskom is unable to meet demand for power from its old and poorly maintained plants. The ongoing energy crisis is taking an ever-increasing toll on the economy and South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to present a plan to the cabinet in October on how to fix and expand the country’s power-transmission grid.

Near Fourfold Surge in Rooftop Solar Slashes Eskom Revenue (Oct. 6, 4:36 p.m.)

South Africa’s near fourfold increase in rooftop solar power generation capacity in the year to March has reduced revenue at the struggling national utility and municipalities that distribute electricity.

The surge in installation of solar panels on houses and business premises, a result of recurrent power outages, has cut Eskom’s sales by 2.3%.

Eskom to Have a CEO by Year End, Minister Gordhan Says (Oct. 6, 7:17 a.m.)

South Africa’s protracted search for Eskom’s new chief executive officer will end by December, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Eskom has been without a full-time head for more than seven months despite an ongoing energy crisis.

