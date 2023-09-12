(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s electricity utility will ramp up power cuts to so-called stage 6 loadshedding during the afternoons and evenings this week.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will remove 6,000 megawatts from the national grid from 4 p.m. until 5 a.m each day until the morning of Sept. 15. In between it will implement stage 5 cuts, it said in a statement on WhatsApp.

The announcement follows the loss of four generating units, the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves and increased planned maintenance, Eskom said.

Construction Firm Submitted 1.6 Billion Rand Claims for Kusile (Sept. 12, 2:41 p.m.)

South African construction firm Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. has submitted claims of 1.6 billion rand ($84.1 million) for work at the Kusile power plant, according to a regulatory filing.

Stefanutti and Eskom entered into an arrangement in February 2020 to determine the company’s claims for work done at the 4,800 megawatt coal-fired power plant. That involved appointing independent experts to evaluate the cause, duration and quantification of delays.

The experts will review all claims, draft agreements and narrow issues of difference for referral to a dispute adjudication board, which is expected to issue a binding decision toward the end of its financial year in February 2024, Stefanutti said.

South Africa Eyes $3 Billion NDB Loan for Transmission, BD Says (Sept. 11, 9:48 a.m.)

South Africa may get a $3 billion loan from the New Development Bank, the development-finance institution set up by BRICS, to help fund its electricity-transmission network, Business Day reported.

The loan would be disbursed over three years, the Johannesburg-based newspaper cited Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as saying at a press conference on Sunday.

Arrests at the Kusile Power Station (Sept. 8, 4:56 p.m.)

Police arrested nine people at Kusile for theft of coal and fraud, the utility said in a statement.

“A thorough investigation by the South African Police Service and an internal Eskom investigation supported by the Bidvest Protea Coin Investigation Team led to the arrest,” the state-owned company said. That’s “after information was received that coal haulers would bypass Kusile Power Station without offloading the ordered coal,” it said.

Germany’s KFW Offers Eskom €200 Million Loan for Transmission (Sept. 8, 9:48 a.m.)

The German development bank, KFW, has offered a €200 million ($214 million) loan to Eskom to further develop its transmission grid in the Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces.

The sovereign loan, part of an $8.5 billion energy transition pact between South Africa and some of the world’s richest countries, would enable Eskom to add 2,200 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid, the German embassy to South Africa said Thursday. The advance requires approval from the utility and the National Treasury.

