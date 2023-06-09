(Bloomberg) -- A series of winter storms helped reduce electricity blackouts over the past week, allowing renewable-energy plants at the coast to boost their supply to the national grid, according to an official at South Africa’s state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

There have been “great wind-resources generation coming through in the last week,” Eric Shunmagum, a generation executive at Eskom, told reporters Friday in the capital, Pretoria. “With cold fronts coming through, we see better wind resources.”

The improved availability of electricity has also been driven by higher tariffs that have cut demand, improved maintenance at power plants, and increased diesel supply at the open gas cycle turbines that are used for emergency supply during periods of high demand, he said.

South African Presidency Maps Out Path to End Blackouts (June 9, 12:57 p.m.)

South Africa will focus on fixing its dilapidated coal-fired power plants and the longer-term roll-out of at least 50 gigawatts of private renewable energy projects by the end of the decade to tackle crippling blackouts, according to senior officials in the nation’s presidency. The South African government officials in Johannesburg announced plans to:

Unlock new grid capacity with 25 transmission projects.

Appoint an independent board for the transmission unit by end of June.

Invest 72 billion over three years to upgrade the transmission system.

Add 50-60 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Eskom Plans Power Cuts Through the Weekend (June 9, 12:52 p.m.)

Eskom said it will implement power cuts throughout the weekend after plant breakdowns and delays in returning to service generating units at three facilities.

The electricity utility will implement so-called stage 3 loadshedding — the removal of 3,000 megawatts from the grid — between 4 p.m. on Friday until 12 a.m., before implementing stage 1 outages from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the company said in a statement. The cuts will then be increased to stage 4 until midnight on Saturday, with the pattern repeating on Sunday.

Worker Concerns Slow South Africa’s $8.5 Billion Green Pact (June 9, 10:30 a.m.)

The implementation of South Africa’s landmark $8.5 billion climate finance pact with some of the world’s richest nations has been delayed by work on how to incorporate recommendations that it do more to spell out how coal-dependent workers and communities will be shielded from the impact of a green transition.

The South African government’s Just Energy Transition Implementation Partnership aims to produce a plan on how it will spend the money to shift the country away from using coal by the end of August, according to Rudi Dicks, head of the project management office in the Presidency.

