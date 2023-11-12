Eskom Ramps Up Power Cuts as it Releases Schedule for the Week

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC said it will implement so-called stage 1 power cuts — removing 1,000 megawatts from the grid — from 4 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The intensity of outages caused by a shortage of generation capacity will increase from that low level to stage 2 from 5 a.m., before rising to Stage 3 from 4 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Planned outages will drop to Stage 1 from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily after that, and will remain at stage 3 the rest of the day until Friday.

