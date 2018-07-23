(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. reported a full-year loss as sales of power in Africa’s most-industrialized economy fell and as the utility’s debt measures worsened.

The electricity producer that generates about 90 percent of South Africa’s power reported a loss after tax of 2.3 billion rand ($171 million) for the year ended March 31 from a profit of 0.9 billion rand 12 months earlier, the Johannesburg-based company said in a presentation Monday. Sales declined 0.9 percent, while its gearing ratio, which measures debt relative to equity, dropped to 72 percent from 68 percent, it said.

Eskom is under pressure to improve its financial situation as it faces declining demand for electricity amid tepid economic growth. The business has been at the center of scandals involving the financing of transactions and awarding of contracts to firms linked to the Gupta family, who are alleged to have used their connections with former President Jacob Zuma to their benefit. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

“Eskom continues to face significant financial and liquidity challenges,” the company said. This is due to the “high debt burden, low sales growth and increased finance costs. The auditors raised uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe, who started earlier this year, has pledged to improve governance as the first step in stabilizing the business.

Pay negotiations with labor that started two months ago resulted in protests and power cuts after the utility said it couldn’t offer an increase to workers. Eskom backed down and has most recently tabled a three-year deal with raises of about 7 percent annually, compared with the current inflation rate of 4.6 percent.

Eskom depends on government support to service its 368 billion rand of debt. It has raised 22 percent of the funds it requires this year, the company said.

