(Bloomberg) -- South Africa is being subjected to the deepest level of nationwide power cuts in months as the state-owned power company confronts generation capacity constraints and diesel shortages.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. implemented so-called Stage 6 outages, taking 6,000 megawatts off line to prevent a total collapse of the grid, “due to the shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves,” it said in a statement Friday. The return of this level of electricity rationing — expected to last through Monday — is a step backward for South Africa’s government, which has prioritized stabilizing the system.

Eskom last instituted Stage 6 blackouts in September. Warmer weather in the southern hemisphere typically results in less electricity demand.

South Africa’s rand extended losses after the announcement, weakening 0.6%. Eskom’s inability to meet demand, along with port and rail bottlenecks are limiting economic growth in Africa’s most-industrialized economy.

Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbines intended for use during peak demand have been run for longer periods to offset breakdowns and the diesel used to run them needs to be replenished, South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said at a press conference with Eskom executives. “We’ve over-committed our reserves.”

Last week, the minister said South Africa will cap diesel for the auxiliary units at 30 billion rand ($1.6 billion) for the current fiscal year.

Time is also needed to refill reservoirs with water used to power turbines at pumped-storage plants, another type of peaking unit.

Kusile, Eskom’s newest coal-fired plant, is expected to return generating capacity in coming weeks, while other repairs will be accelerated, Ramokgopa said.

