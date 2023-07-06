(Bloomberg) -- Environmental activists have appealed against a South African government decision to allow Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to bypass equipment used to reduce sulfur dioxide pollution while it repairs one of its biggest coal-fired power plants.

The appeal has been filed to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment by groundWork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action, according to court documents distributed by the Centre for Environmental Rights, the lawyers representing the groups, on Thursday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.