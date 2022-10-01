(Bloomberg) --

Mandy Rambharos, the head of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s energy transition department, has resigned at a time when negotiations with some of the world’s richest nations to secure $8.5 billion in climate finance for South Africa and its state power utility become increasingly more complex.

The “Just Energy Transition is an Eskom program and proceeds as planned,” Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a response to a query.

