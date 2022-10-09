(Bloomberg) -- Only a day after Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. suspended rolling blackouts, the state-owned power utility announced it will bring them back again.

Loadshedding, as it’s known in South Africa, will be implemented from Monday to Wednesday to replenish emergency generation reserves to bolster capacity. Eskom will cut power at stage 2, equivalent to 2,000MW off the grid, from 4 p.m. to midnight during that time.

The utility brought 33 consecutive days of power cuts to an end on Saturday morning.

