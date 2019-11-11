1h ago
Eskom Says Chance of More Power Cuts This Week
Bloomberg News,
Eskom Holdings in a tweet said the probability of loadshedding remains for Nov. 11 and the week ahead as the system remains constrained and vulnerable.
