(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is scrutinizing contracts to buy power from a government program for private developers to quickly bring on board additional generation.

The state-owned utility started scheduled power cuts for the first time in almost a month on Monday, cutting 2,000 megawatts from the grid. That was due to breakdowns that affected a range of units, including at one of its newest stations and as heavy rains complicated pumped-storage capacity, Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter said Tuesday in a briefing.

It’s had to reduce the amount of long-needed maintenance on core coal-fired stations in order to keep more capacity running.

Eskom has called for as much as 6,000 megawatts of additional generation to stabilize supply and the government has rolled out programs to add renewables and capacity that could be connected to the grid as soon as possible. But the processes have been stalled by delays that include legal suits.

Some solar projects may also have difficulty reaching financial close due to rising supply chain costs, people familiar with the information said last month.

The utility is “carefully scrutinizing documents” related to the emergency power plan, also known as the risk-mitigation program, because it has a duty of care to avoid financial hardship, De Ruyter said, declining to provide more detail. Eskom is “making good progress” and could see that generation online by next year or 2024, though it’s difficult to assess when the contracts will be concluded, he said.

Eskom is taking other measures to add capacity, including providing land and available grid connection for renewables for which it expects to see about 1,000 megawatts of projects, De Ruyter said.

South Africa last week opened a round to add 2,600 megawatts of renewable energy projects, the so-called sixth bid window, with submissions due on Aug. 11.

