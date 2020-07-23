(Bloomberg) --

The indebted South African utility that supplies about 95% of the nation’s electricity is seeking consultants to advise it on matters ranging from its break up into separate transmission, generation and distribution units to raising so-called green finance.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which produces almost all of its power from coal, is also seeking advice on mining and how to prioritize its budget allocation, according to documents accompanying a request for proposals that closes Aug. 20.

“The objective is to form four different panels of financial advisers to provide services as and when needed,” the company said in a response to queries.

Eskom, which has been repeatedly bailed out by the government, has debt of at least 454 billion rand ($27 billion) and is struggling to meet its running costs. It implemented rolling national blackouts this month because of plant breakdowns.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.