(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. forecast a worse 2021 after slumping to a 20.5 billion-rand ($1.3-billion) loss for the financial year through March, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand.

It is the third annual loss for the indebted utility that is simultaneously struggling to maintain adequate generation capacity and turn around the business. The results were “disappointing,” Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter said Friday in an online presentation. Financial results for 2021 are expected to be worse and long-term improvements will only begin to materialize after next year, according to Eskom.

Power demand was slashed during South Africa’s lockdown measures, which began on March 27. Eskom has made progress in some areas including bringing new generation online and keeping coal costs from sharply increasing during the current year, De Ruyter said.

Eskom executives stressed the need for cost-reflective tariffs to help pay down some of the debt of 484 billion rand at the end of March.

