(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state electricity utility, has submitted its so-called safety case application to keep Africa’s sole nuclear power plant open, the National Nuclear Regulator said.

Eskom wants to extend the life of the 1,800 megawatt Koeberg power plant near Cape Town by another 20 years from 2024.

The NNR, which commented in a statement on Wednesday, said the application had been made within prescribed timelines.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.