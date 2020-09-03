(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned power company, has suspended the managers of three of its biggest generating plants as the company suffers crippling electricity outages, people familiar with the situation said.

Eskom suspended the managers of the Kendal, Duvha and Tutuka plants, three people said, asking not to be identified as an announcement hasn’t been made. Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said he couldnt comment immediately.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.