(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. told senior manager that it sees the company being split into generation, transmission and distribution units within three to five years.

The company nearly collapsed “multiple times” in 2019 due to a lack of cash and only exists because of its importance to South Africa, according to a presentation seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the chairman’s chief of staff.

