Eskom to Be Charged With Misleading Regulator Over Pollution

(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state power utility, said it will be charged with supplying misleading information to the national air quality officer as well exceeding emissions limits at the Kendal coal-fired power plant and breaching its Atmospheric Emission License.

“Eskom can confirm it has been summoned to appear at the eMalahleni Regional Court,” the company said in a response to queries on Monday.

The case was earlier reported by the Daily Maverick news website.

