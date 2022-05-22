(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will continue staging rolling blackouts during the coming week due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The utility, responsible for almost all of South Africa’s power, will cut 2,000 megawatts from the national grid from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time throughout the week, it said in statement posted on Twitter. Eskom has staged national power outages in all but one month this year and has instituted rolling blackouts on 19 days so far in May.

