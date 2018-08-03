Eskom Unions Are Said Likely to Accept New Bonus Pay Offer

(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state power utility, has offered to back down on its refusal to pay employees a bonus in addition to an inflation-beating pay increase to end a deadlock that caused power outages, according to two people familiar with the matter, who said unions are likely to accept the offer.

The two major unions at the state owned company, the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, will consult their members over the weekend, according to the people, who couldn’t be named because the matter has not been finalized yet.

Eskom has offered them a 10,000 rand ($742) one-time bonus for each worker, and a 7.5% increase this year, followed by 7 percent rises in 2019 and 2020. Eskom employs about 47,000 people. The increase would further squeeze Eskom’s budget and raise pressure to increase electricity prices.

Solidarity, the smallest of the three unions at Eskom, has already accepted a previous offer.

