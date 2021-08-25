(Bloomberg) -- ESPN’s new head of basketball coverage canceled “The Jump,” a daily show about the NBA, and removed a host whose comments about a Black colleague sparked controversy.

Rachel Nichols, an ESPN correspondent, will no longer cover basketball for the network. She wasn’t given a new assignment.

The changes were made by ESPN’s new head of basketball programming, David Roberts, who is overhauling the network’s coverage. A new basketball program is being conceived.

Nichols was recorded in a private conversation suggesting her colleague, Maria Taylor, was given an assignment over her because she is Black. Nichols apologized for the comments. Taylor’s departure from the Walt Disney Co.-owned channel was announced last month. She’s joining Comcast Corp.’s NBC.

“We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” Roberts said in a statement. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”

