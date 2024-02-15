(Bloomberg) -- Penn Entertainment Inc.’s interactive gambling unit lost $333.8 million in the fourth quarter because of costs associated with the Nov. 14 launch of its new ESPN Bet sports-wagering product, sending the shares lower.

Sign-ups for the service exceeded management’s projections, with more than 1 million new customers coming aboard in the first two months, executives said on a call with investors. Many were drawn by generous promotional offers that Penn cut in half just before the Super Bowl this month, Chief Executive Officer Jay Snowden said.

Penn shares fell as much as 13% to $19.50 in New York, the biggest intraday loss since last May. They were down 14% this year through the close on Wednesday.

“Investors were bracing for a wide range of interactive losses, but the magnitude of the absolute dollar value is, we think, surprising,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note.

Sports betting has exploded in the US since the Supreme Court lifted a ban in 2018. The business has coalesced around a handful of operators led by Flutter Entertainment Plc’s FanDuel and DraftKings Inc. Penn, which previously offered sports betting under the Barstool Sports brand, dumped that business and signed a $2 billion licensing deal with Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN last year.

This quarter, Penn expects the loss in interactive to fall by roughly half from the previous three months and shrink further from there.

For all of 2024, the company expects a loss from its interactive unit that’s on par with the quarter just reported. The company predicts the online gambling business will break even in 2025 and generate “meaningful” free cash flow in 2026.

