(Bloomberg) -- ESPN reporter Allison Williams said she was being fired from the sports network after refusing to get a coronavirus shot. Her last day will be next week.

The on-air personality, best known for her college football and basketball coverage, said in a video on her Instagram page that her request for an accommodation to not get the inoculation was denied.

“We all want to be good neighbors,” she said. “We all want to end this pandemic, but ultimately an injection that does not stop transmission and spread for me did not weigh in for me morally.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allison Williams (@allisonw_espn)

Williams has worked at ESPN since March 2011. She posted a statement on Twitter last month saying that she was refusing the shot after consulting with her physician, because she and her husband were trying to have a second baby and taking the vaccine was “not in my best interest.”

Read more: Are Vaccines Safe During Pregnancy?ESPN’s parent, the Walt Disney Co., is one of many businesses requiring that employees get inoculated. The company said in a statement that it wouldn’t comment on Williams’ case. Disney said it’s working through requests from employees for accommodations, consistent with its legal obligations.

As a sideline reporter Williams would have to go to different cites and schools, some of which require vaccinations.

“Our focus is on a safe work environment for everyone,” the company said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.