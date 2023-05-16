(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN has signed a mutliyear agreement with former National Football League kicker Pat McAfee to host his sports commentary program on its traditional and online channels.

The Pat McAfee Show will move to the ESPN network this fall, the company said Tuesday. It will air live weekdays on the cable network as well as on ESPN’s YouTube channel and the ESPN+ streaming service. He’ll continue to offer college football analysis on the network as well.

McAfee, whose show currently airs on his own YouTube channel, announced the move at Disney’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York. The New York Post reported that McAfee is exiting a four-year, $120 million sponsorship deal with Flutter Entertainment Plc.’s FanDuel to make the move.

The former Indianapolis Colts player said he runs a “couple-of-hundred-million-dollar-valued company.”

Read more: Pat McAfee Makes the Most of Post-NFL Career

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.