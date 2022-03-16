(Bloomberg) -- ESPN named Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the new hosts of “Monday Night Football,” poaching two stars from Fox Corp. for the cable channel’s signature football broadcast.

The pair previously served as play-by-play commentator and lead football analyst on the Fox network, spending 20 seasons together in the booth. Walt Disney Co.’s sports network signed the duo to a multiyear agreement that includes appearances on ESPN+, the company’s sports streaming service. They’ll make their regular season debut on Sept. 12, ESPN said Wednesday.

ESPN has struggled to find “Monday Night Football” personalities who resonate with fans. The network has had success recently on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with an alternative Monday night show hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning.

Aikman is a former star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Buck is a veteran broadcaster. The New York Post reported Buck will be paid $60 million to $75 million over five years. It said Aikman will make $90 million.

They replace Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Levy and Riddick are remaining at ESPN, while Griese is leaving to be quarterback coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.