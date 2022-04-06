(Bloomberg) -- ESPN is wading into the world of non-fungible tokens.

The Walt Disney Co.-owned sports outlet is collaborating with Autograph, a Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, and will feature the seven-time Super Bowl champion in its first NFT, based on the quarterback’s “Man in the Arena” series on ESPN+.

The NFT is set to drop Wednesday and will be for sale on DraftKings Marketplace, according to a statement.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had announced his retirement in February before reversing course, declaring he would return for a 23rd NFL season. Brady has been active off the field in recent years, launching diets and clothing lines, among other ventures.

Read more: Tom Brady files for dozens of trademarks from food to furniture

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.