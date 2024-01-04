(Bloomberg) -- ESPN has agreed to an eight-year, $920 million deal extending its rights to televise games in the highest divisions of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the US, the sports network said in a statement Thursday.

The deal, which takes effect from Sept. 1, encompasses several top college sports spanning football, baseball and basketball as well as many less popular ones, such as lacrosse, tennis and volleyball.

ESPN will also have the exclusive rights to 40 NCAA championships, including the women’s March Madness tournament. The deal does not include many of the marquee games from college’s top sports, football and basketball.

The network will pay the NCAA an average of $115 million per year, roughly three times the value of the current package.

“The ESPN networks and platforms will exclusively present a record number of championships, including all rounds of several marquee events that, together with the NCAA, we have grown over time,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in the statement.

Under Pitaro’s tenure, ESPN, which is owned by Walt Disney Co., has worked to evolve its operations from a shrinking cable network into a sports streaming giant. To accelerate the transition, Pitaro and Disney CEO Bob Iger have said they’re seeking to partner with tech companies, by way of a minority stake sale or a joint venture agreement.

ESPN could attract investors at a valuation of about $22 billion, analysts said in October, after Disney broke out the subsidiary’s financials for the first time.

--With assistance from Randall Williams.

