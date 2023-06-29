(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s biggest eyeglass maker, will produce Jimmy Choo Eyewear under a 10-year licensing deal starting in 2024, adding another luxury name to its vast brand portfolio.

The agreement will be effective from January 1 until the end of December 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The initial collection will be available in the first quarter, the two companies said in a statement Thursday.

The new license adds to the long list of well-known brands produced by French-Italian EssilorLuxottica. The company already makes eyewear for fashion mainstays Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. It also has eyewear deals with Brunello Cucinelli and Swarovski.

The Armani deal, which paved the way for later moves in the fashion world, dates back to the late 1980s when Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio teamed up with Giorgio Armani to market eyewear as a must-have accessory.

Read More: EssilorLuxottica, Armani Renew Deal Which Changed Eyewear World

With the Jimmy Choo license, EssilorLuxottica will produce frames for another Capri Holdings luxury brand, adding to existing licenses with Versace and Michael Kors.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.