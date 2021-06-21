(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA is reviewing options for its proposed 7.3 billion-euro ($8.7 billion) purchase of Dutch eyewear retailer GrandVision NV after an arbitration ruling made it easier to walk away from the deal.

An arbitration tribunal ruled that EssilorLuxottica has the option to terminate the acquisition of GrandVision given “material breaches” of obligations, the Italian-French eyewear giant said in an emailed statement late on Monday.

Under terms of the agreement, EssilorLuxottica was liable for a 400 million-euro termination fee. The tribunal’s decision means EssilorLuxottica can now walk away without having to pay the fee. EssilorLuxottica is “reviewing its options” and will announce its decision in due time, the company said on Monday.

Separately, GrandVision said it’s “disappointed” by the decision of the tribunal. “Throughout the process. GrandVision has fully supported the transaction,” it said.

EssilorLuxottica previously sued GrandVision for information over the performance of its stores since Covid-19 restrictions hit the retail trade during the pandemic.

While EssilorLuxottica obtained the EU’s blessing for the deal in March, the pandemic effect on retail and the legal spat with GrandVision has led it to reconsider its options, including renegotiating the price or even walking away from the transaction, people familiar with the situation said in December.

EssilorLuxottica started moving ahead with the sale of some optical retail businesses in Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium to meet EU antitrust requirements for the deal, people familiar with the situation said this month.

“EssilorLuxottica has a strengthened hand in this process and a free option to walk away,” RBC analyst Piral Dadhania said in a research note. Renegotiation of the deal is the most likely outcome, he said.

