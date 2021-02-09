(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA offered concessions in an attempt to allay antitrust concerns of European Union regulators investigating its takeover of retailer GrandVision NV, restarting a merger review stalled since July.

The European Commission set a new April 12 deadline to rule on the deal, according to its website on Tuesday. While the filing didn’t provide any details, merging companies typically offer to sell overlapping units to address warnings that the combination would have too much power to increase prices or curb supplies.

The duo’s push for regulatory approval comes after a rocky year when EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, seemed to be reconsidering its agreed 7.3 billion-euro ($8.8 billion) purchase of its Dutch rival. The Franco-Italian company was worried about the way the Covid-19 crisis has affected GrandVision’s business as shops were shuttered, people said in December.

Grandvision said last month it supported EssilorLuxottica’s aim to win regulatory approval for the deal by July.

Representatives of EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and the commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

