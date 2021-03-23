(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA won European Union approval to take over eyewear retailer GrandVision NV after agreeing to sell hundreds of stores, removing one obstacle to completing the deal as talks continue.

EssilorLuxottica agreed to sell the 35 stores of the GrandOptical chain in Belgium, 174 Italian stores and 142 stores in the Netherlands, the European Commission said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The EU’s blessing for the 7.3 billion-euro ($8.7 billion) deal comes after a rocky year for EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest supplier of eyewear.

EssilorLuxottica shares rose by 3.4% at 3:20 p.m. in Paris and GrandVision shares rose 1% in Amsterdam.

Despite EU approval, the pandemic’s effect on retail and a legal spat with GrandVision have led EssilorLuxottica to consider its options, including renegotiating the price or even walking away from the transaction, people familiar with the situation have said. Under the deal terms, EssilorLuxottica could be liable for a 400 million-euro termination fee.

The EU said the store sales had allayed concerns over that merged firm could have prevented rival retailers from accessing its eyewear. It was also worried that the deal would have created the largest optical retailer in Italy, almost three times larger than its nearest competitor.

GrandVision declined to comment on the approval.

(Updates with details of EU approval throughout)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.