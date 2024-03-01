(Bloomberg) -- A group of bondholders in Essity AB are asking for their money back after arguing the Swedish personal care products maker has defaulted on its debt.

The creditors sent a letter to the company last month saying it had breached a so-called cessation of business clause in its bonds by agreeing to sell its majority stake in tissue maker Vinda International Holdings Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter. That followed the firm signing an “irrevocable undertaking” in December to sell its 51.6% ownership of Vinda to Indonesian tycoon Sukanto Tanoto.

The bondholders, advised by investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. and law firm White & Case LLP, argued that the irrevocable undertaking of this offer constitutes an event of default according to the bond documentation, said the people, asking not to be named discussing private information. As a result, they say the bonds have now become due in full, along with accrued interest.

Stockhom-based Essity has €3.77 billion-equivalent ($4.1 billion) of outstanding notes including such a clause. Of those, a €600 million bond is due this month, though the group of creditors holds bonds due in 2029, 2030 and 2031.

White & Case partner Thierry Bosly confirmed the law firm sent the letter to Essity on behalf of the group of noteholders, and said so far the company hasn’t replied. A Houlihan Lokey spokesman declined to comment.

An Essity spokesman said the company had nothing to add to its statement on Dec. 15, when it announced support for the Tanoto offer for Vinda. The firm, which makes products such as bandages, diapers and toilet paper, is due to hold its annual general shareholders meeting on March 21.

Under the cessation of business clause, the notes are in default if “the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Material Subsidiary ceases or threatens to cease to carry on the whole or a substantial part of its business.” Since Essity controls Vinda, the bondholders consider the sale of the stake a threat by a material subsidiary to cease to carry on its business.

