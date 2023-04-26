(Bloomberg) -- Essity AB, the maker of Plenty paper towels, is considering options for its majority stake in Hong Kong-listed tissue paper producer Vinda International Holding Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

The Swedish personal care products maker is discussing possibilities including a sale of part or all of its 52% interest in Vinda, which is one of China’s top tissue brands, the people said. They asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Vinda rose 1.2% on Wednesday to HK$21.80, giving the firm a market value of about $3.3 billion. At that price, Essity’s stake is worth around $1.7 billion.

There’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, and Essity could decide to keep its stake. A representative for Essity declined to comment, while Vinda couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours in Hong Kong.

Founded in 1985, Vinda sells tissues under the iconic Tempo and Tork brands as well as its own eponymous label. It also makes products for feminine care, baby care and incontinence. It has 13 production bases across mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia, its website shows.

Essity’s products include Cushelle and Velvet toilet paper and Plenty paper towels, according to its website. The company traces its roots to 1929 with the founding of Swedish forest company SCA, and was renamed Essity after acquiring medical solutions company BSN Medical and separating from its paper and pulp operations.

--With assistance from Charles Daly.

