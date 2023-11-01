Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
7:57
Loonie likely to come under further pressure in 2024: strategist
4:43
Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration
5h ago
This Canadian skincare brand is planning its retail future7:35
This Canadian skincare brand is planning its retail future
In an increasingly challenging economic environment, a Canadian company is pushing ahead with plans to expand retail operations.
1h ago7:25
Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-compliance
The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.
51m ago6:06
TSX today: Index up nearly 200 points on strength in financial services
Strength in the financial services market and base metals helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
6h ago6:15
'Hot tips' and other red flags that could be investment scams
Psst. Want a hot investment tip that only a select group of people know about?
4h ago9:00
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
Nov 2
'Really impressive': analyst bullish on Shopify after encouraging Q3 results7:13
'Really impressive': analyst bullish on Shopify after encouraging Q3 results
Analysts are bullish on the future of Shopify as it outperforms expectations and outpaces the online retail industry amid an economic downturn.
1h ago5:53
Canadian business insolvencies rise almost 42 per cent from last year
Canadian business insolvencies were up 41.8 per cent from a year earlier in the third quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
1h ago6:17
Some 65,000 Quebec teachers to begin unlimited general strike Nov. 23
A Quebec union representing 65,000 elementary and high school teachers is launching an unlimited general strike as of Nov. 23.
Nov 2
Greater Toronto home sales drop 5.8 per cent in October amid high borrowing costs6:27
Greater Toronto home sales drop 5.8 per cent in October amid high borrowing costs
Greater Toronto home sales fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline.
5h ago4:33
Tim Hortons parent company sees $364 million profit in Q3
Restaurant Brands International Inc. recorded a US$364 million profit in its most recent quarter as it continued to warn of increases in commodity, labour, and energy costs.
46m ago6:26
Enbridge records Q3 profit as it awaits approvals for U.S. gas utility acquisitions
Enbridge Inc. says it delivered a profit of $500 million in its most recent quarter as it remains on track to close a previously announced deal to purchase three U.S. gas utilities by the end of the year.
4h ago
Trudeau in D.C. to talk hemispheric trade, migration at White House summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. capital today to represent Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity summit.
Nov 1
Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: Macklem4:59
Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.
Nov 27:30
Housing supply still outpacing demand in Vancouver market as sales increase
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the region continues to see an increase in newly listed properties, but sales still lag behind long-term trends.
6h ago7:37
Bombardier revenues ramp up, even as private plane travel falls
Bombardier reported a revenue gain of 28 per cent in its latest quarter as the company pledged to meet its business jet delivery target for the year, even amid supply chain pressures and fewer private jet-setters.
5h ago9:58
St. Lawrence Seaway workers ratify three-year collective agreement
St. Lawrence Seaway workers have ratified a new collective agreement.