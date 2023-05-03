You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
7:00
When will electric vehicles prices drop in Canada?
-
7:52
As Canada stays mum, which Commonwealth countries will put the King on their money?
-
6:14
Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks according to David Sekera
-
5:36
Bank stocks will do well coming out of a recession: Gordon Reid
-
6:49
AI threat to stock prices seen spreading as Chegg, Pearson sink
-
-
May 3
Why are oil prices falling? Here's what one expert says5:41
Why are oil prices falling? Here's what one expert says
One Canadian energy strategist said he thinks weak demand is behind the plummeting price of oil.
-
7h ago11:33
Shopify cuts jobs again, sells most of logistics business to Flexport
Shopify Inc. is cutting jobs for the second time in 10 months and selling the majority of its logistics business to Flexport Inc. to focus on its core e-commerce platform business.
-
5h ago6:47
U.S. Fed raises rates 25bps
Hafiz Noordin, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the fed’s latest interest rate hike.
-
7m ago12:17
Parkland rejects activist investor's call to sell or spin off Burnaby, B.C. refinery
Parkland Fuel Corp. said Thursday its Burnaby, B.C. refinery is not for sale, even in the face of pressure from an activist investor.
-
23m ago9:01
Pilots decry industry push for solo flying
Pilots are speaking out against an aviation industry push toward having a sole crew member in the cockpit.
-
May 3
GTA housing market showing signs of tightening: Toronto real estate board2:47
GTA housing market showing signs of tightening: Toronto real estate board
Toronto's housing market continued to tighten last month as prices edged up four per cent from March and sales moved closer to the level they were at last April, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board revealed Wednesday.
-
8h ago
Canadian Tire, Petro-Canada to partner up on gas stations and rewards programs
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.'s more than 200 retail fuel sites will be rebranded under Petro-Canada in a new partnership between the retailer and the fuel brand.
-
2h ago8:34
Montreal home sales down 26% from last April: Quebec real estate association
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal experienced its lowest April sales level since 2000, aside from April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
May 3
Doug Putman launching home retailer in former Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY stores3:42
Doug Putman launching home retailer in former Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY stores
Canadian retail sector investor Doug Putman is opening a new home store retailer in 21 former Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY locations across Canada.
-
5h ago8:51
Enbridge signs tolling deal with shippers for Mainline pipeline system
Enbridge Inc. says it has reached a deal with shippers for tolling on its Mainline pipeline system, which moves over three million barrels a day of crude oil and liquids from Western Canada.
-
6h ago13:32
BCE tops Q1 profit & revenue expectations
BCE Inc. topped first quarter profit and revenue expectations as strength in the wireless division helped offset some one-time costs in its media operation.
-
6h ago11:36
Telus reports Q1 profit down from a year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Telus Corp. raised its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago on higher interest, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other costs.
-
11h ago3:57
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot will let users post images, ask questions about them
Microsoft Corp. is getting rid of the waitlist to try its new OpenAI-based Bing search and chat, and adding features like the ability to request and post images in an effort to sustain its renewed momentum in the market.
-
May 2
Vancouver's April home sales down 16.5% from a year ago: board2:47
Vancouver's April home sales down 16.5% from a year ago: board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
-
5h ago5:41
Canadian Natural Resources reports Q1 profit down from year ago, production up
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported a first-quarter profit of $1.8 billion, down from $3.1 billion in the same quarter last year.
-
6h ago14:55
The Daily Chase: TD, First Horizon terminate takeover; Shopify cuts jobs
That’s it for TD Bank’s deal to buy up First Horizon after the companies mutually agreed to terminate the US$13.4-billion acquisition amid uncertainty about the timetable for regulatory approvals.