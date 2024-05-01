Top Stories
Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?
SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.
6:34
Young investors more likely to switch advisers, citing high fees: J.D. Power survey
Calgary home sales jump in April being driven by lower-priced houses: board
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
Electricity imports from U.S. topped exports in February amid drought: StatCan
6:48
Oil company earnings underwhelm despite crude price flirting with US$85 a barrel
6:11
Meta projects higher spending, weaker revenue amid AI push
6h ago
Canada unexpectedly flips to deepest trade deficit since June6:17
Canada unexpectedly flips to deepest trade deficit since June
Canada recorded a goods trade deficit of $2.28 billion in March, the widest since June 2023 and missing expectations in a Bloomberg survey for a $1.21 billion surplus.
8h ago4:06
Saskatchewan's Boundary dam carbon capture project underperforms, report says
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, says a report.
4h ago8:17
U.S. politics and its impact on Canada
Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group, discusses other global developments including the upcoming U.S. election and the implications for Canada.
26m ago6:09
Air Canada pins hopes on business travellers after profits fall
Canadian airlines have enjoyed a two-year boom amid consumer hunger for post-pandemic travel. But as that pent-up demand recedes, the country's largest carrier hopes to ramp up ticket sales to corporate customers instead.
26m ago
Financial, technology risks likely delayed Alberta carbon capture project: analyst
An analyst says a corporate decision to mothball Canada's largest carbon capture and storage project is likely the result of financial uncertainty and technological risks.
23h ago
Oil begins moving on $34 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion7:13
Oil begins moving on $34 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Canada's energy sector as well as the country's main oil-producing province celebrated Wednesday as the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion officially came online.
7h ago5:47
Airbus reaches deal with Canada workers, averting lockout threat
Airbus SE reached an agreement with its employees building the single-aisle A220 jet in Canada after they voted in favour of a mediator’s recommendations, averting a threatened lockout.
7h ago
Maple Leaf Foods swings back to Q1 profit as pork markets show signs of improvement
Pork markets are showing signs of improvement, said Maple Leaf Foods Inc. chief executive Curtis Frank, helping the company achieve a profit in its first quarter compared with a year ago even as sales edged lower.
Apr 30
July rate cut 'more likely' than June: TD's chief economist6:35
July rate cut 'more likely' than June: TD's chief economist
TD Bank’s chief economist says the Bank of Canada is likely to wait until July before cutting interest rates, despite many other economists calling for a cut at the bank’s next meeting in June.
5h ago
The Daily Chase: Canada flips to $2B trade deficit
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
3h ago
AI use by U.S. businesses small but growing rapidly, led by IT sector and firms in Colorado and DC
The rate of businesses in the U.S. using AI is still relatively small but growing rapidly, with firms in information technology, and in locations like Colorado and the District of Columbia, leading the way, according to a new paper from U.S. Census Bureau researchers
2h ago6:59
Paramount Resources reports $68.1M Q1 profit, raises monthly dividend 20%
Paramount Resources Ltd. raised its dividend by 20 per cent as it reported a first-quarter profit of $68.1 million.
7h ago6:45
Peloton CEO McCarthy stepping down; firm cutting 15% of jobs
Peloton Interactive Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy is stepping down after two years in the role as the company plans to shed about 15 per cent of its global workforce in an effort to revive sputtering growth.
Apr 30
'Disappointing number': Economists react to latest GDP data6:35
'Disappointing number': Economists react to latest GDP data
Economists believe Canada’s latest economic data will persuade the Bank of Canada to make its first rate cut of this tightening cycle in June, marking a significant divergence from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
22h ago6:41
Gildan Q1 earnings down almost 20% as feud over who should lead the company continues
As Gildan Activewear Inc. executives continued to argue with its top shareholders over who should lead the company, which is open to a sale, the business reported its earnings fell almost 20 per cent in its first quarter.
Apr 295:44
Open banking to 'increase competition in the market,' provide choice: industry players
Industry players welcomed the open banking measures in the budget, saying it could spur competition in Canada’s lending landscape.