Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:39
Experts warn of credit card defaults if a recession happens
-
5:05
Retailers turning to fees, shorter windows to reduce soaring returns
-
5:44
Grocer profits in 2022 top five-year average, Loblaw beats best results: report
-
5:25
More than half of Canadian mortgage-holders worried about payments at renewal: Survey
-
5:26
Credit card debt at record high amid stubbornly hot inflation, survey says
-
3:54
Importance of understanding your travel insurance in post-COVID-19 era
-
-
Nov 2
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes5:25
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes
Canadian mortgage owners are feeling the squeeze of increased borrowing costs, but despite challenges, few are looking to sell, according to several mortgage brokers.
-
1h ago
-
Nov 2
I’m seeing losses. Now what?
Unnerved by this year’s stock market correction? History shows that one of the best bear market strategies for long-term investors may be to ride it out.
Presented by:
-
2h ago6:06
Bombardier says it's prepared for unstable market ahead, reports US$27M Q3 profit
Bombardier Inc. says it is prepared for an unstable market ahead as the aircraft manufacturer reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier.
-
Top Picks
-
Nov 2
Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board3:33
Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales continued to plunge in October, falling 45.5 per cent from the year before and 12.8 per cent from September.
-
2h ago8:51
Forced sale of strategic mineral companies important step to boost security: Experts
The move by the federal government to force Chinese companies to sell their investments in three junior mining companies is being called a meaningful and necessary escalation of Canada's defensive posturing on strategic assets.
-
4h ago6:56
TSX today: Index down amid losses in utility, telecom and financials
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility, telecom and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
-
5h ago2:08
Quebecor reports increase in profit for third quarter, as revenue slips
Quebecor is reporting a rise in profits in the third quarter even as revenue slipped compared with the same period a year earlier.
-
23h ago
Canada orders three Chinese firms to divest from country's lithium miners4:29
Canada orders three Chinese firms to divest from country's lithium miners
Canada’s government ordered three Chinese firms to divest from a trio of small lithium miners based in the country, days after introducing tougher rules on foreign investments in the nation’s critical minerals sectors.
-
5h ago2:59
Canadian Natural reports Q3 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.81 billion, up from $2.20 billion a year earlier.
-
9h ago5:29
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: Survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
6h ago2:44
Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade surplus of $1.1 billion in September
Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus amounted to $1.1 billion in September as growth exports outpaced a rise in imports.
-
Nov 1
Netflix's ad tier launches in Canada: Here's what you need to know3:09
Netflix's ad tier launches in Canada: Here's what you need to know
Netflix launched its cheaper ad-supported subscription service to Canadians on Tuesday.
-
7h ago6:36
Fertilizer giant Nutrien sticking to plan to boost production; potash sales slump
Nutrien Ltd. is sticking to its plan to increase potash production, even as the Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant cut its full-year guidance for 2022 due to slumping potash sales volumes in the second half of this year.
-
7h ago1:55
BCE tops third quarter expectations
BCE topped profit expectations in the third quarter, as the telecom giant added more than 224,000 wireless customers in the quarter.