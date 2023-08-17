{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Ex-Rogers CEO Joe Natale suing company for wrongful dismissal, seeking $24 million

    'Canada is becoming a riskier place to insure,' says IBC vice president

    What to look for when investing in a new company: Portfolio manager

    Rental costs are soaring. What can the government do?

    Home prices post second-biggest monthly jump since 2006: Teranet

    ​The line between investing and gambling comes down to earnings

    Top Stories

    Ex-Rogers CEO Joe Natale suing company for wrongful dismissal, seeking $24 million

    'Canada is becoming a riskier place to insure,' says IBC vice president

    What to look for when investing in a new company: Portfolio manager

    Rental costs are soaring. What can the government do?

    Home prices post second-biggest monthly jump since 2006: Teranet

    ​The line between investing and gambling comes down to earnings
     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Columnists

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

    • BNN Bloomberg breaking

      BREAKING NEWS

      Sign up and get breaking news email alerts sent straight to your inbox.

      Subscribe
    • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

      THE DAILY CHASE

      Our morning newsletter will keep you updated on program highlights of the day's top stories.

      Subscribe
    • Market Call thumbnail

      MARKET CALL

      Our top picks newsletter delivers analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests.

      Subscribe
     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     