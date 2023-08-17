You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
4:36
Don’t shy away from asking for a raise, even with recession fears: Experts
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities
-
6:42
Consumer brands that have staying power: Analyst
-
3:35
Grocery prices rose 8.5% in July
-
-
Aug 17
'We’re not getting out of this without a recession': David Rosenberg8:23
'We’re not getting out of this without a recession': David Rosenberg
U.S. equity market strength is deceiving experts into believing we’ve dodged a recession, one prominent economist is warning.
-
Aug 186:49
The Week Ahead: New housing price index; retail sales data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Aug 185:39
NWT wildfires: Evacuating residents feel effects of Meta news block
Residents of the Northwest Territories are feeling the effect of the news vacuum on Facebook as they flee communities that are under threat by wildfires.
-
Aug 188:35
Mounting union wage demands risk impeding Canada’s inflation fight
Wages negotiated by union workers in Canada are creeping higher, complicating the central bank’s bid to restore price stability.
-
Aug 177:24
Falling housing starts bad sign for affordability: Desjardins economist
As housing starts fell in July, one economist anticipates a further slowdown as economic conditions soften -- and warns that the trend will not help ease affordability challenges in Canada’s pricey real estate market.
-
Aug 16
Scotiabank, TD latest Canadian banks to offer FHSA4:26
Scotiabank, TD latest Canadian banks to offer FHSA
Scotiabank and TD Bank have launched the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), becoming the latest Canadian banks to offer the new banking option geared to help Canadians enter the red-hot housing market.
-
Aug 177:01
Yellowknife evacuation: Airlines adjust prices, flight schedules
Airlines are adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Aug 177:24
Here are Toronto's cheapest condo neighbourhoods
For those looking at buying a condominium in Canada’s most populous city, a new report shows there are some deals to be had, provided you’re comfortable with being on the outskirts of the city.
-
Aug 15
As mortgage costs drive inflation, some consumers bet on variable rates6:55
As mortgage costs drive inflation, some consumers bet on variable rates
As mortgage interest propels Canadian inflation higher, one strategist says the Bank of Canada should elect to hold interest rates at its next meeting.
-
Aug 182:00
The Daily Chase: China slowdown; Crypto price plunge
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
Aug 177:32
Investors should seek safety in gold amid China uncertainty: Analyst
Growing concern over China's economy has one currency expert looking for safety in commodities and currency markets.
-
Aug 176:37
India’s JSW weighs majority stake in Teck coal unit
JSW Steel Ltd. is looking to form a consortium to bid for a majority stake in Teck Resources Ltd.’s steelmaking coal business, people with knowledge of the matter said, potentially rivalling an US$8 billion offer from commodities giant Glencore Plc.
-
Aug 184:25
Oil heads for weekly loss as China concerns and rate angst flare
Oil headed for its first weekly loss since June as concerns over economic weakness in China and potentially even tighter monetary policy in the U.S. combined to overshadow signs of a solid physical market.
-
Aug 15
How the feds could push cities to build more homes — with a carrot or stick9:58
How the feds could push cities to build more homes — with a carrot or stick
From local zoning to community consultations, there are plenty of ways cities are hitting the brakes on residential construction, even as Canada faces a significant housing shortage.
-
Aug 156:02
Alberta electricity prices more than double
Electricity prices in Alberta in July more than doubled from a year earlier, climbing to a record high and diverging the most ever from the Canadian average in data stretching back four decades.
-
Aug 176:35
Canopy Growth to sell Hershey Drive facility back to Hershey Canada for $53M
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell its facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., that was once home to a Hershey chocolate factory back to the chocolate maker.