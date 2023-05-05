You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
-
6:15
Investment opportunities: Three fast-food stocks to watch
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
7:00
When will electric vehicles prices drop in Canada?
-
7:52
As Canada stays mum, which Commonwealth countries will put the King on their money?
-
6:14
Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks according to David Sekera
-
May 4
Bank of Canada governor says global bank stress may alter rate path1:31
Bank of Canada governor says global bank stress may alter rate path
Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged that a further tightening of financial conditions due to global banking stresses could alter the future path of Bank of Canada interest rates.
May 53:55
Magna International reports Q1 profit down from year ago, sales up 11%
Magna International Inc. upgraded its outlook for its sales and profit for the year as it reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and its sales rose 11 per cent.
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
May 58:51
New Enbridge tolling deal will protect Mainline pipeline from impacts of TMX opening
Enbridge Inc.'s successful negotiation of a tolling deal for its Mainline pipeline system will help protect the company against significant volume losses once the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion opens, analysts say.
May 57:50
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.'s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
May 54:02
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Air Canada, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Tire
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
May 52:53
TSX recap: Index finishes 1.5% higher amid gains in energy, technology
Canada's main stock index gained more than 300 points to end the week as strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.
May 5
Hydro One reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue higher
Hydro One Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs, offset in part by higher revenues.
May 4
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?10:42
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers such as Jamie Dimon this week that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the health of the banking system remains strong.
May 56:09
Robot vs. human: Saskatoon brewer goes head to head with ChatGPT-designed beer
It may have been the greatest battle between robots and humans to ever take place inside a Saskatchewan brewery.
May 56:35
Pilots decry industry push for solo flying
Pilots are speaking out against an aviation industry push toward having a sole crew member in the cockpit.
May 514:37
The Daily Chase: Canada added 41,400 jobs in April; Magna beats analyst expectations
The Canadian labour market defied expectations in April, adding 41,400 jobs in the month, more than double the average economist estimate of 20,000 new positions – marking the fifth straight month where jobs growth exceeded estimates.
May 45:27
Oil rebounds after slumping 10% this week on demand concern
Oil rose but the benchmark is still headed for a weekly loss of almost 10 per cent as the outlook for demand faltered amid an uncertain global economic outlook.
May 4
Bearish or bullish on Shopify? Here's what analysts say11:33
Bearish or bullish on Shopify? Here's what analysts say
Analysts are split on potential upside and downside scenarios for Shopify Inc., following the company’s latest move to reduce staff and offload a significant portion of its logistics business.
May 53:27
Bruised banks fuel short-covering rally in U.S. stocks
The chaotic week for financial markets ended with a rally in risk assets — possibly driven by short-covering — as regional banks rebounded from a brutal rout and solid jobs data tempered fears of a recession. Treasuries fell.
May 411:33
Shopify cuts jobs again, sells most of logistics business to Flexport
Shopify Inc. is cutting jobs for the second time in 10 months and selling the majority of its logistics business to Flexport Inc. to focus on its core e-commerce platform business.