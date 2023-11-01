Top Stories
4:43
Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax
-
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
-
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
-
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
-
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration
-
5:22
Here's where experts think interest rates might go from here
-
-
23h ago
The Canadian economy came to a standstill in August as overall demand for goods and services weakened, according to Statistics Canada data released Tuesday – and economists predict the slowdown will continue in the months ahead.
-
27m ago3:05
The Daily Chase: U.S. rate decision incoming
U.S. stock futures are pointing to a negative open when trading kicks off this morning as investors await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell this afternoon.
-
2h ago7:59
Oil edges higher with focus on Israel-Hamas war, shaky demand
Oil advanced after slumping in the first two days of the week, as a still-contained Israel-Hamas war caused attention to shift to global demand.
-
2h ago6:06
U.S. futures slip before Fed's likely 'hawkish' hold
U.S. stock futures slipped and Treasuries edged higher ahead of the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and the US government's new borrowing plan.
-
14h ago8:43
RBC gives City National unit US$2.95 billion capital injection
Royal Bank of Canada has injected US$2.95 billion into City National Bank so far this year as part of an effort to clean up the California subsidiary’s balance sheet, according to a new regulatory filing.
-
19h ago
Canada could be world leader in mass timber construction: RBC report5:17
Canada could be world leader in mass timber construction: RBC report
Canada could become a world leader in sustainable construction if the country shifts to using mass timber for buildings, according to a new report from RBC.
-
Oct 305:17
CEO John Chen out at BlackBerry as company prepares to divide business
After a decade at the helm of BlackBerry Ltd. CEO and executive chairman John Chen will retire from the company at the end of the week.
-
15h ago6:02
Centerra Gold sees earnings rise in third quarter, bringing in US$60.6 million
Centerra Gold Inc. says it earned US$60.6 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $33.9 million a year earlier.
-
20h ago
'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau says5:20
'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs, including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.
-
Oct 304:55
Mortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC
Payment shocks from mortgages renewing at higher interest rates over the next three years may pose a substantial tail risk to Canadian banks, according to a new report from RBC Capital Markets.
-
16h ago
Canada may face 'big fight' with U.S. over digital tax plans, American envoy warns
A "big fight" between Canada and the United States could be looming over the federal Liberal government's plan to impose what Washington's envoy to Ottawa described Tuesday as a "discriminatory" tax on digital services.
-
20h ago6:13
TSX operator’s focus on information services helping them grow: CEO
Despite slowing economic activity, the CEO of the company that operates of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) says his business has seen strong revenue growth this year thanks to a focus on providing data and information services.
-
16h ago9:00
Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawal
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta's withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Oct 30
Fiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem says8:26
Fiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem says
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says fiscal and monetary policy are rowing in opposite directions, making it harder to bring inflation down.
-
Oct 27
Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists9:13
Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists
With interest rates likely at or near their peak in Canada, experts say consumers shouldn’t expect rates to return to pre-pandemic levels.
-
21h ago4:53
Canada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data show
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to the preliminary gross domestic product estimate from Statistics Canada.