{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Luxury parka maker Canada Goose lowers financial guidance for full year

    Mild recession could quickly get worse without rate cuts: experts

    Thomson Reuters reports Q3 profit rises to US$367M, revenue edges higher

    Economic climate empowers workers for bigger asks, Unifor president says

    Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as Fed leaves key rate unchanged

    'Ground-breaking if not earth-shattering': Robert Reich on UAW wage gains

    Top Stories

    Luxury parka maker Canada Goose lowers financial guidance for full year

    Mild recession could quickly get worse without rate cuts: experts

    Thomson Reuters reports Q3 profit rises to US$367M, revenue edges higher

    Economic climate empowers workers for bigger asks, Unifor president says

    Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as Fed leaves key rate unchanged

    'Ground-breaking if not earth-shattering': Robert Reich on UAW wage gains

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     
     

    Columnists

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     