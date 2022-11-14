Top Stories
4:34
Renovation boom continues even as project costs increase and interest rates rise
-
6:29
Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario rise as inflation persists
-
Nike to open its own virtual sneaker store and trading platform
-
6:31
Pssst: your employer is probably surveilling you
-
5:45
Lagged impact of monetary policy transmission likely continue to weigh on asset markets: Berman
-
6:55
Sobeys data breach serves as wake-up call for industry: Expert
-
-
Nov 11
Exclusive: An inside look at FTX's financials ahead of its bankruptcy filing5:30
Exclusive: An inside look at FTX's financials ahead of its bankruptcy filing
As FTX was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on Friday, investors were still reviewing the company’s private financial documents.
-
12h ago6:52
Easing rates won't be enough to revive big tech, Citigroup says
It’s going to take more than just a drop in Treasury yields to revive moribund technology stocks, as growth worries grip an industry slashing costs.
-
6h ago6:55
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
-
5h ago4:44
Pricing 'hangover' squeezes beermakers as barley costs surge
Brewers are getting squeezed by stubbornly high barley prices as a bumper North American harvest fails to quench demand for the beer-making ingredient.
-
6h ago7:27
Amazon, Meta join ranks of tech companies slashing thousands of jobs
Here’s a running list of tech companies that are cutting jobs and pulling back on hiring.
-
Nov 11
Majority of Canadians want pay transparency laws: Survey2:44
Majority of Canadians want pay transparency laws: Survey
Most Canadians would support a pay transparency law that would require businesses to disclose salary ranges on job postings, according to a survey conducted by Talent.com and Leger.
-
Nov 11
Mortgage fund says payout freeze is 'prudent' amid volatility7:03
Mortgage fund says payout freeze is 'prudent' amid volatility
Lender Romspen Investment needs more time to assess the state of the real estate market before it resumes letting investors withdraw money from its flagship mortgage fund, an executive said.
-
7h ago5:15
Bezos makes charity pledge as Amazon is said to plan job cuts
Jeff Bezos said he plans to give away the bulk of his fortune during his lifetime in an interview that aired just hours before reports that Amazon.com Inc. plans to cut about 10,000 jobs.
-
9h ago3:17
Turquoise Hill reports US$40M third quarter profit, raises gold guidance
Turquoise Hill says if Rio Tinto's proposal to take the company private does not go ahead its immediate priority will be to address the company's liquidity concerns.
-
4h ago2:13
TSX recap: Index declines 0.94% amid losses in technology, energy
Canada's main stock index was down almost 190 points on Monday, weighed down by losses in information technology, utilities and energy, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
-
11h ago6:44
Shawcor reports $23-million Q3 profit, revenue up from year ago
Shawcor Ltd. reported a $23-million profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue rose about 15 per cent.
-
15h ago5:51
Twitter must cut extreme content to lure back ads, Sorrell says
Advertising clients are “really worried” about their promotions featuring alongside “extreme content” on Twitter Inc.'s platform, and its new owner must address moderation concerns, Martin Sorrell said.
-
12h ago7:01
Adidas seeks cash from rare bond after Yeezy split, new CEO
Adidas is raising debt from Europe's bond market for the first time since dropping Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and just days after slashing profit expectations for a fourth time.
-
Nov 10
David Rosenberg says Thursday's market rally will be a brief affair6:28
David Rosenberg says Thursday's market rally will be a brief affair
Investors should enjoy Thursday's uptick in market trading, as this positive momentum won’t continue next year, according to David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research.
-
22h ago7:27
Musk complains of 'too much work' after taking over Twitter
The fear Tesla investors had as soon as Elon Musk made his bid for Twitter has come to fruition: he's taken on more than he should.